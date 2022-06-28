Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 96.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

