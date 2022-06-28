Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)
