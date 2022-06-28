Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

