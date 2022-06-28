SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 37% This Week

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $6.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,381.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.51 or 0.05708573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00262774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00583104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00077300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00518914 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

