Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Declines By 84.5%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 665,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VSBGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,086. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

