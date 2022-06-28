Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Grows By 1,028.9%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 1,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,588. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
