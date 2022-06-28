Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Grows By 1,028.9%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 1,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,588. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

