Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 1,477.8%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,477.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of TBXXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
