Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 1,477.8%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,477.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of TBXXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

