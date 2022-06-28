Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Increases By 500.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.4896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($452.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.50.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

