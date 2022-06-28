Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Increases By 500.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.20.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.4896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.
About Teleperformance (Get Rating)
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.