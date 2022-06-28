Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Grows By 700.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,869. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter.

