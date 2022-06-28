Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Decreases By 99.7%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,987,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHN traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,954,590. RushNet has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

