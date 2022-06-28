Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Drops By 96.4%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 8,783,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 1,163,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,178. Relief Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

