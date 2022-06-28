Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Expands By 923.5%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 923.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,627,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,104. Recruit has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

RCRUY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

