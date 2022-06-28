Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Decreases By 98.8%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTOI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 28,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,724. Plastic2Oil has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

