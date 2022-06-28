Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Drops By 98.6%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,931,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,327. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

