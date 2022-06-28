Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Decreases By 99.2%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nocopi Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,728. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
