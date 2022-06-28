Short Interest in Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Expands By 11,400.0%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 11,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nexien BioPharma stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. Nexien BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexien BioPharma, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways for the treatment of various diseases, medical conditions, and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

