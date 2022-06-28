Short Interest in Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Expands By 11,400.0%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 11,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nexien BioPharma stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. Nexien BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Nexien BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
