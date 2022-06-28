Short Interest in Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Grows By 654.5%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 654.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,342. Juva Life has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Juva Life Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes wellness and pharmaceutical products in the cannabis consumer segment, and non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

