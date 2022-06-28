Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Declines By 93.0%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JENGQ stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 66,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,583. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

