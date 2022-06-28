Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Decreases By 86.1%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 40,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
