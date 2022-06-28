Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Decreases By 86.1%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 40,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.