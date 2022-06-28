Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 593.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 593.9% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

USXF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

