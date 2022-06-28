Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Increases By 2,900.0%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IHICY remained flat at $$7.08 during trading on Tuesday. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

