Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Rises By 1,694.1%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 1,694.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,934 shares of company stock valued at $163,565. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in General American Investors by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $4,592,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,534. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

