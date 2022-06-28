Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Decreases By 88.4%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.16) to £138 ($169.30) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($165.01) to £138.20 ($169.55) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($196.17) to £126 ($154.58) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.52) to £156 ($191.39) in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13,955.00.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

