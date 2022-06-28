Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Decreases By 89.5%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 867.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of ECMOHO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

NASDAQ:MOHO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,684. ECMOHO has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

ECMOHO ( NASDAQ:MOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 76.43% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About ECMOHO (Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.