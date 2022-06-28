Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Increases By 487.5%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Dune Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

