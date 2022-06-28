Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Decreases By 93.7%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

