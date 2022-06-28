Short Interest in Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Rises By 513.5%

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 513.5% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,072,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AXTG traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,212. Axis Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
