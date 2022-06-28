Short Interest in Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Rises By 513.5%

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 513.5% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,072,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AXTG traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,212. Axis Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Axis Technologies Group alerts:

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axis Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.