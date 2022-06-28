Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Declines By 91.6%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS APGOF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 5,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,363. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

APGOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital started coverage on Apollo Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on Apollo Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.