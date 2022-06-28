Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Increases By 555.3%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 555.3% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AHCHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.36%.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

