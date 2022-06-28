Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

LON:SHED traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 178.50 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 5,597,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,056. The company has a market cap of £842.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.96. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.45).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

