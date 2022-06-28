Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHEDGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

LON:SHED traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 178.50 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 5,597,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,056. The company has a market cap of £842.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.96. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.45).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

