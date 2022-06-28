Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

