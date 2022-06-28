Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

