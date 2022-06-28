Shah Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Yandex makes up 0.1% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 22.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 71.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

