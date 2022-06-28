Serum Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $250.44 million and approximately $96.30 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.18 or 0.95011469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

