Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

