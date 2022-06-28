Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.
Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.
