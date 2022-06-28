Security Financial Services INC. Sells 8,289 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

