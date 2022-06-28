Security Financial Services INC. Sells 3,620 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

