Security Financial Services INC. Sells 3,470 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.