Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 2,002 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 363,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,650,000. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 286,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

