Security Financial Services INC. Invests $2.96 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

