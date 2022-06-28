Security Financial Services INC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

