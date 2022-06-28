Security Financial Services INC. Has $402,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

