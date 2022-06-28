Security Financial Services INC. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,193 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,224 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

