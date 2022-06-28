Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $204.57.

