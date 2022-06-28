Secure Energy Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

SES stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.27. 622,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.00. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4807465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,880.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,845 shares of company stock worth $933,414.

Several brokerages have commented on SES. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.89.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

