Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

CSX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 251,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.