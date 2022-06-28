Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Express by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 163,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

AXP stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.91. 23,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

