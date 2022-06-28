Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

FTXN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

