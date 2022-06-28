Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,499. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

