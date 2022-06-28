Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,563 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 124,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.05. 569,827 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01.

